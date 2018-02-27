BBC Sport - Early: Position & Direction
Early: Position & Direction
- From the section Super Movers
The Hip Hop Granny will help your Early Level students get moving while learning! This routine will teach them about position and direction. It covers important language like left and right, clockwise and anticlockwise.
Download the Position and Direction lyric sheet and sing along with the Hip Hop Granny.
