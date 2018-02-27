BBC Sport - Second: Punctuation with The Next Step
Second: Punctuation with The Next Step
- From the section Super Movers
Let The Next Step's Trevor Tordjman and Isaac Lupien's love for punctuation inspire your Second Level class with this song and movement routine. The song covers colons, semicolons and dashes.
This will help your pupils understand how to use the appropriate punctuation in their writing.
Scotland
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired