Let The Next Step's Trevor Tordjman and Isaac Lupien's love for punctuation inspire your Second Level class with this song and movement routine. The song covers colons, semicolons and dashes.

This will help your pupils understand how to use the appropriate punctuation in their writing.

Second: Punctuation with The Next Step

