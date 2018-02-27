BBC Sport - Second: Relative Clauses with Max & Harvey
Second: Relative Clauses with Max & Harvey
Second Level classes will be energised while learning about relative clauses with Max and Harvey's song and movement routine.
This Bitesize Primary animation and activity explains relative clauses through an encounter with the Loch Ness Monster.
