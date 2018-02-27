BBC Sport - First: Capacity and Volume
First: Capacity and Volume
- From the section Super Movers
Professor Pipette explains measurements used to calculate capacity and volume, with this fun song and movement routine for a First Level maths class.
The song covers when to use grams, kilograms, litres, millilitres and the mass of objects. It will help pupils measure or weigh an object using the correct units.
Scotland
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired