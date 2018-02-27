BBC Sport - Early: Fractions with Joe Tracini
Early: Fractions with Joe Tracini
- From the section Super Movers
The Dengineers' Joe Tracini is here to get your Early Level class moving and learning with a song and routine about fractions. This can be an introduction to the subject or an opportunity to review the topic.
Download the Fractions lyric sheet so your class can sing along with Joe.
Scotland
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired