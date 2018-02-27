BBC Sport - First: 7 Times Table with Moonbeam
First: 7 Times Table with Moonbeam
- From the section Super Movers
The Manchester City mascot, Moonbeam has a song and movement routine to help First Level students learn the 7 times table.
This song and movement routine encourages physical activity in the classroom, while giving students the chance to learn or recap.
Scotland
