BBC Sport - Early: 5 Times Table
Early: 5 Times Table
- From the section Super Movers
Let the Posh Pooch get your Early Level class on their feet and learning the 5 times table using this fun song and movement routine.
This is a great introduction or refresher for students and will give them a short burst of physical activity!
