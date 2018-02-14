BBC Sport - Winter Olympics Super Fun with Radzi
Winter Olympics Super Fun with Radzi
- From the section Super Movers
Completed the Easy Fun video? Now it's time to take it to the next level with Radzi Chinyanganya's Super Fun video.
This interactive video is ideal for getting the whole family up and moving!
More challenges arriving soon
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired