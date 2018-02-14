BBC Sport - Winter Olympics Easy Fun with Radzi

Winter Olympics Easy Fun with Radzi

Radzi Chinyanganya challenges you to take on the slopes and get up and moving in your living room!

This interactive video is designed for the whole family to join in with the fun of the Winter Olympics. Once you have completed this, why not pit your wits against the Super Fun video?

More challenges arriving soon

Video

Winter Olympics Easy Fun with Radzi

Video

Danger Mouse Easy Fun

Video

The Vamps Easy Fun

Video

Winter Olympics Super Fun with Radzi

Video

Danger Mouse Super Fun

Video

The Vamps Super Fun

Video

Alex Scott Easy Fun

Video

The Next Step's Easy Fun Challenge

Video

Alex Scott Super Fun

Video

The Next Step's Super Fun Challenge

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired