BBC Sport - Danger Mouse Easy Fun
Danger Mouse Easy Fun
- From the section Super Movers
Take the Danger Mouse challenge and get the whole family up and moving!
Once you have completed this challenge, Danger Mouse and Penfold invite you to step up to the next level with the Super Fun Just for Fun challenge.
More challenges arriving soon
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired