BBC Sport - KS2: Fact or Opinion with Martin Dougan

KS2: Fact or Opinion with Martin Dougan

Newsround's Martin Dougan will have your class energised with this routine on the differences between facts and opinions.

Check out this Bitesize animation and activity on facts, opinions and bias.

