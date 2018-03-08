BBC Sport - KS1 Money with Mr Pumpernickel

KS1 Money

Let Mr Pumpernickel get your class moving whilst learning about money. This song is a great way to introduce or recap this topic and will get pupils energised.

Check out this Bitesize Primary activity and animation on how to work out a value with coins.

More Key Stage 1 Videos

Video

KS1 Money

Video

KS1 Number Bonds with Martin Dougan

Video

KS1 Capital Letters & Full Stops

Video

The 4 Times Table with Cyril the Swan

Video

KS1 Alphabet with Naomi Wilkinson

Video

KS1 Rhyme with Radzi

Video

KS1 Length & Height

Video

The 2 Times Table with Bridget the Lioness

Video

Question & Exclamation Marks with Karim & Hacker

Video

The 10 Times Table with Webster the Spider

Video

KS1 Reading Aloud with The Worst Witch

Video

KS1 Apostrophes with Sasha & Tyler

Video

KS1 Counting with John Farnworth

Video

KS1 Silent Letters with Marlon Wallen

Video

KS1 Fractions with Joe Tracini

Video

KS1 Adjectives & Adverbs with Johnny & Inel

Video

KS1 Position & Direction

Video

The 5 Times Table

Video

KS1 Capacity & Volume

Video

KS1 Digits & Numbers with Marlon Wallen

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired