First: 6 Times Table with Fred the Red
Manchester United's mascot, Fred the Fred has a song and movement routine to help your First Level students learn the 6 times table. This is a great refresher for students and will get them physically active too.
This song and movement routine encourages physical activity in the classroom, while giving students the chance to learn something new or recap a previously covered topic.
