BBC Sport - KS2 Conjunctions with Laura Bubble

KS2 Conjunctions with Laura Bubble

Laura Bubble from CBBC's Whoops I Missed The Bus will get students moving while learning about conjunctions.

This routine can be performed in a limited space and encourages pupils to create longer sentences using the conjunctions 'and', 'because', 'when', 'where' and more.

Why not also check out Bitesize Primary's guides on coordinating conjunctions and subordinating conjunctions?

