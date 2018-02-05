BBC Sport - KS1 Alphabet with Naomi Wilkinson

KS1 Alphabet with Naomi Wilkinson

Let CBBC's Naomi Wilkinson bring the alphabet to life with this memorable song and movement routine.

This song might also help pupils learning English as an additional language.

This Bitesize Primary animation and interactive activity will help students practise putting words into alphabetical order.

