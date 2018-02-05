BBC Sport - KS1 Rhyme with Radzi

KS1 Rhyme with Radzi

Let CBBC's Radzi Chinyanganya energise your class with a song and movement routine about rhyme. Radzi will help children spot rhyming words, even when they don't have the same spelling pattern.

This Bitesize Primary guide on pattern rhyme makes a good follow-on animation and activity.

Premier League Primary Stars also has some great free resources to support teaching students to read and write poetry.

More Key Stage 1 Videos

Video

KS1 Rhyme with Radzi

Video

Length & Height

Video

The 2 Times Table

Video

Question & Exclamation Marks with Karim & Hacker

Video

The 10 Times Table

Video

KS1 Reading Aloud with The Worst Witch

Video

KS1 Apostrophes with Sasha & Tyler

Video

KS1 Counting with John Farnworth

Video

KS1 Silent Letters with Marlon Wallen

Video

KS1 Fractions with Joe Tracini

Video

KS1 Adjectives & Adverbs with Johnny & Inel

Video

KS1 Position & Direction

Video

The 5 Times Table

Video

KS1 Capacity & Volume

Video

KS1 Digits & Numbers with Marlon Wallen

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired