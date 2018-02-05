BBC Sport - KS1 Rhyme with Radzi
KS1 Rhyme with Radzi
- From the section Super Movers
Let CBBC's Radzi Chinyanganya energise your class with a song and movement routine about rhyme. Radzi will help children spot rhyming words, even when they don't have the same spelling pattern.
This Bitesize Primary guide on pattern rhyme makes a good follow-on animation and activity.
Premier League Primary Stars also has some great free resources to support teaching students to read and write poetry.
