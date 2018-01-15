BBC Sport - The 12 Times Table with Chirpy Cockerel

The 12 Times Table with Chirpy Cockerel

Tottenham Hotspur mascot, Chirpy Cockerel has a song and movement routine to help Key Stage 2 students learn the 12 times table.

This is a great refresher for students and will get them physically active too.

More Key Stage 2 Videos

Video

The 12 Times Table with Chirpy Cockerel

Video

KS2 Word Families with Tyler & Sasha

Video

The 7 times table with Moonbeam

Video

KS2 2D Shapes with Radzi

Video

Relative Clauses with Max & Harvey

Video

The 8 Times Table with Filbert Fox

Video

The 6 Times Table with Fred the Red

Video

KS2 Decimals & Fractions with Naomi Wilkinson

Video

KS2 Handling Money & Giving Change with The Next Step

Video

KS2 Homophones with Johnny & Inel

Video

KS2 Algebra with Karim and Hacker

Video

KS2 Addition & Subtraction

Video

Measurement with Max and Harvey

Video

KS2 Punctuation with The Next Step

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired