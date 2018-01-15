BBC Sport - The 12 Times Table with Chirpy Cockerel
The 12 Times Table with Chirpy Cockerel
- From the section Super Movers
Tottenham Hotspur mascot, Chirpy Cockerel has a song and movement routine to help Key Stage 2 students learn the 12 times table.
This is a great refresher for students and will get them physically active too.
More Key Stage 2 Videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired