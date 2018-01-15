BBC Sport - The Next Step's Easy Fun Just for Fun!

The Next Step's Easy Fun Challenge

Amy and Henry challenge the whole family to join them in a routine and strike some Super Moves.

The stars of the CBBC show, Isaiah Peck and Shelby Bain have another challenge for you after you've completed Easy Fun.

Ready for the next challenge?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired