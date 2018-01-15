Prize Draw FAQs

1. Who can enter?

Entry is open to all primary schools or equivalent, who send an email within the specified time frame and which reside in the UK. Home Schools with children age 5-11 may also enter.

2. What are the dates of each draw?

There will be a monthly prize draw between 15 January 2018 and 30 June 2019. All entries must be received between 01:00 on the first day and midnight on the last day of each of these months.

The exception to this is January 2018 when entries must be received between 15 and 31 January.

3. How will schools be selected?

The BBC will use a random selection process. The names of the eligible schools will be put forward for a random draw. Staff members from the BBC will pick schools using a random number generator.

4. Will my entry be rolled over into the next month's draw?

No, to be eligible for entry to the draw you must send an email to supermovers@bbc.co.uk with a photo showing your class participating in Super Movers and you wish to be entered for that month's draw. Please put 'prize draw' into the subject heading. Each month's winners will be selected from entries received between the 01:00 on the first day (except January 2018 when the start date is the 15th) and midnight on the last day of that month. Entries from the previous month will be disregarded.

5. Can more than one class per school enter each month?

Yes, more than one class per school can enter, however only one class per school can win a prize each month. If two classes from the same school are selected as prize-winners in the same month, the second selected entry from that school will be disregarded and another entry will be selected.

6. Can the same school win more than one prize?

Yes, schools can win multiple prizes, other than the first prize, which can only be won once per school.

7. What is the first prize?

The first prize will include but is not limited to, a visit from the Premier League Trophy, or Scottish Professional Football League Trophy if your school is in Scotland.

*Please note that in exceptional circumstances, such as damage to the Trophy, visits may have to be cancelled and rescheduled at short notice.

8. When will trophy visits take place?

The Trophy will visit the lucky schools on a suitable date that will be arranged in consultation with the relevant school and League Trophy owner.

9. What are the second and third prizes?

Second Prize is a Super Movers equipment bag filled with materials to support active lessons. Third prize is a set of certificates, stickers and Super Movers' totaliser posters; enough for each class in your school.

10. How many winners will there be each month?

There will be one winner of the Premier League Trophy visit and one winner of the Scottish Professional Football League Trophy visit. There will be two winners of the second prize and two winners of the third prize.

11. What if my entry goes missing?

The BBC, its sub-contractors, subsidiaries and/or agencies cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem, which may result in any entry being lost or not properly registered.

12. How will successful schools be notified?

We will notify schools if they are successful in the month following entry. We will notify successful schools/classes via their registered email.

If there is no response within 7 days we will send one more email. If this email is not responded to within 3 days, the prize will be allocated to the next entry.

13. Why haven't I heard anything?

Only successful schools will be notified.

14. Where can I find out about successful schools?

We will publish the results on our site, so keep an eye on www.bbc.co.uk/supermovers

15. How will photographs I send be used?

If we intend to use the photographs you send, we will email you to let you know all the details of any intended use and to ask you to confirm that you have sought parental consent for any children featured.