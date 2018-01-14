BBC Sport - The 7 times table with Moonbeam

The 7 times table with Moonbeam

The Manchester City mascot, Moonbeam has a song and movement routine to help Key Stage 2 students learn the 7 times table.

This song and movement routine encourages physical activity in the classroom, while giving students the chance to learn or recap a previously covered topic.

The 7 times table with Moonbeam

