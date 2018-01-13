BBC Sport - The 5 Times Table

The 5 Times Table

The Posh Pooch has a song and movement routine to help Key Stage 1 students learn the 5 times table.

This song and movement routine encourages physical activity in the classroom, while giving students the chance to learn something new or recap a previously covered topic.

If your class would like to learn another five times table song they may enjoy this Bitesize Primary animation.

