BBC Sport - Word Families with The Dumping Ground's Tyler and Sasha

Word Families with Tyler & Sasha

Let The Dumping Ground's duo tell your class all about word families, with this Key Stage 2 video that will help them understand how words are related in form and meaning.

This song and movement routine encourage physical activity in the classroom, while giving students the chance to learn something new or recap a previously covered topic.

