BBC Sport - Punctuation with The Next Step's Trevor and Isaac

Punctuation with The Next Step

Let The Next Step's Trevor Tordjman and Isaac Lupien's love for punctuation inspire your Key Stage 2 class with this song and movement routine. The song covers colons, semicolons and dashes and is great as a refresher for students.

A Bitesize Primary guide to hyphens and dashes with an animation and activity might help your students further practise punctuation.

