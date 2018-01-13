BBC Sport - Apostrophes with Sasha and Tyler

Apostrophes with Sasha and Tyler

The Dumping Ground's Annabelle Davis and Miles Butler-Hughton bring apostrophes to life with a Key Stage 1 song and movement routine to get your class energised and learning. The song covers when to use an apostrophe in the possessive.

The routine can be performed in a limited space and will encourage a better understanding of apostrophes.

Check out the Bitesize Primary animation on apostrophes in contractions, that is followed by some fun interactive activities.

