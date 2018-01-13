BBC Sport - Question and exclamation marks with Hacker and Karim
Question and Exclamation Marks
- From the section Super Movers
Let Hacker T. Dog and Karim Zeroual get your class jumping and learning all about question and exclamation marks. This tune will help them remember when to use a question mark and when an exclamation mark is appropriate.
Check out the Bitesize Primary animation explaining how to write questions.
