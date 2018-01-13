BBC Sport - Learn about capacity and volume with Professor Pipette.

Capacity and Volume

Professor Pipette explains measurements used to calculate capacity and volume, with this fun song and movement routine for a Key Stage 1 maths class.

The song covers when to use grams, kilograms, litres, millilitres and the mass of objects.

Check out the Bitesize Primary animation all about capacity for Key Stage 1 students.

