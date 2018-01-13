BBC Sport - KS1 Digits and Numbers with Marlon “Swoosh” Wallen

KS1 Digits & Numbers

Let Taking the Next Step's Marlon "Swoosh" Wallen introduce your Key Stage 1 class to digits and numbers with this song and movement routine.

This routine can be performed in a limited space, and encourages learning through a curriculum-linked topic.

Top videos

Video

KS1 Digits & Numbers

Video

'We'll see' - Wenger latest on Sanchez

Video

Conte v Mourinho: Who said what?

Video

Which NFL Playoff team should you support?

Video

Walker was 'nervous' about playing under Guardiola

Video

Rusedski's predictions: Who will win the Australian Open?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Premier League predictions: Lawro v NBA stars Saric & Baynes

Video

Why have Salah & Sterling become scoring sensations?

Video

Dunks & stars as Celtics beat 76ers in London

Video

Truck takes out finish line

  • From the section News
Video

The English champion without a country

  • From the section Boxing
Video

How 'Zanka Claus' rewarded Huddersfield fans

Video

Top 10 best BBL plays of the week

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired