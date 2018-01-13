BBC Sport - KS1 Digits and Numbers with Marlon “Swoosh” Wallen
KS1 Digits & Numbers
Let Taking the Next Step's Marlon "Swoosh" Wallen introduce your Key Stage 1 class to digits and numbers with this song and movement routine.
This routine can be performed in a limited space, and encourages learning through a curriculum-linked topic.
