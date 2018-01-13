BBC Sport - KS1 Fractions with Joe Tracini

KS1 Fractions with Joe Tracini

The Dengineers' Joe Tracini is here to get your class moving and learning with a Key Stage 1 song and routine about fractions.

This can be an introduction to the subject or an opportunity to review the topic again.

Check out this fun Bitesize animation and activity to boost children's understanding of fractions.

