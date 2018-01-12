BBC Sport - Learn 2D Shapes

2D Shapes with Radzi

CBBC's Radzi Chinyanganya brings 2D shapes to life for any KS2 class ready to move and learn. In this song and movement routine Radzi covers shapes from triangles, squares to pentagons and nonagons!

Your students might want to check out the Bitesize Primary polygon's party animation and test their skills with an interactive activity.

And if your students are ready to learn about the parts of a circle there is an animation and activity for that topic over on Bitesize.

