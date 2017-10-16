Leon Haslam: British Superbike Championship title dream ends in agony

Leon Haslam (centre) has been British Superbike runner-up on three occasions - in 2006, 2008 and 2016

Leon Haslam's quest for a first British Superbike Championship title ended in agony after a spectacular crash on the final round at Brands Hatch.

The JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider had a 32-point lead prior to the weekend, but broke his left ankle and right wrist and thumb in the third of three races.

Shane Byrne took full advantage of his rival's misfortune to retain his title.

"It wasn't my day. I'm devastated, more for the team and the effort everyone's put in," said 34-year-old Haslam.

Byrne won the first two races to cut the deficit to two points and took the title after Haslam suffered brake problems in the final race and had to jump off his bike at high speed.

He will have surgery on his ankle this week and is already plotting his return to action.

"The season has not ended how I wanted it to," Haslam, who ended third in the final standings, added. "But I don't think we could have done much more and it's only made me more determined to come back stronger.

"We've got a bit of a plan for winter testing and the areas we want to work on to make sure we're raring to go next year."