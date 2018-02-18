British Squash Championships: Tesni Evans beats Alison Waters

Tesni Evans won her first final in straight sets

Tesni Evans became the first Welsh player to win the British Squash Championship as she beat Alison Waters in the women's final in Manchester.

Evans, 25, had recorded a surprise victory over defending champion Laura Massaro in the last four.

She had no problems against Waters, claiming a straight-sets win - 11-5 11-9 11-7 - in just 43 minutes.

James Willstrop faces Nick Matthew in the men's showpiece, looking to avenge five previous finals defeats.

Matthew beat Willstrop in the 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016 finals, as well as earning previous second-round and semi-final victories over his opponent.