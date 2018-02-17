British Squash Championships: Laura Massaro is beaten again by Wales' Tesni Evans

Tesni Evans (left) beat top seed Laura Massaro, who misses out on the national final for the first time in four years

Four-time champion Laura Massaro will not defend her British Squash Championship title after defeat in the semi-finals to Wales' Tesni Evans.

England's Massaro, 34, lost in straight sets 3-11 8-11 9-11 in Manchester.

Evans, who is ranked 12th in the world, repeated her upset at the World Championships in December with victory on Saturday.

The 25-year-old will now face Alison Waters in Sunday's final, who beat Sarah-Jane Perry by three sets to two.

England's Waters survived a scare to see off her fellow countrywoman 11-6 11-4 8-11 10-12 11-5.

Evans, who took advantage of some early uncharacteristic unforced errors from Massaro, said she relished going into the match as the underdog.

"I knew there was more pressure on Laura than me, being the top seed and defending champion, so I went the other way and told myself I wasn't expected to win, but I was really pleased with how I played," she said.

"It's great getting to the final, there's a lot more English in the draws than us Welsh and Scottish, so it means a lot."

England's Nick Matthews fought back after losing the first set to beat Chris Simpson of Guernsey 6-11, 11-2, 11-9, 11-6.

Matthews will take on Englishman James Willstrop in his 11th championship final.

Willstrop had earlier beaten fellow countryman Daryl Selby 11-9 , 11-4, 11-2.