Commonwealth Games: Nick Matthew in England squash squad

Nick Matthew has won four Commonwealth Games medals including three golds and one silver

Commonwealth squash champion Nick Matthew is to defend his title at a fourth - and final - Games.

The 37-year-old is one of nine players named in the England squad for the 2018 Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

Matthew is joined by 2014 silver medallists Laura Massaro, Alison Waters, Jennifer Duncalf and James Willstrop.

"For a while I didn't think I'd make it to my fourth Games," said the former world number one.

The 2014 bronze medallist Daryl Selby and Commonwealth Games debutants Adrian Waller, Declan James and Sarah-Jane Perry make up the rest of the England squad.

Team England have won at least one gold medal in squash at every Commonwealth Games.

The Gold Coast Games run from 4 to 15 April.