Jersey appeal for extra female squash player for European Team Championships

Jersey has been an international squash nation since 2015

Jersey's squash authorities are appealing for another player to join their women's team for April's European Team Championships in Latvia.

The island hopes to defend the bronze medal won in the third division of the event last year when they were hosts.

But they are struggling to find a third player for their team because of exams, a honeymoon and family commitments.

"It's hard asking people to take a week from their families," team manager Ian Furness told BBC Radio Jersey.

The island has been an international squash nation for three years and last year was the first time the women had won a medal, having missed 2016 and come sixth on their debut in 2015.

"It's typical Jersey problem," Furness added.

"You have a lot of players aged 10 to 18, then they go off to university and then they come back later on and have families and then the women seem to play again from 35 to 50.

"We're missing that middle range, and our best players have just started families, so to take five days off away from their families is difficult.

"A couple of our really good players are doing GCSEs at the moment so they can't go. One of the girls is on her honeymoon, so we've had a few problems and we're just hoping one of these players circumstances might change before the end of the month."

With two 17-year-olds in the side and committed to going, Furness is hoping a third player of a good enough standard can be found, not only to compete in Latvia, but also to prepare for the sport's return to the Island Games in Gibraltar in 2019.

"We don't get many competitions apart from our inter-insular against our Guernsey opponents," he said.

"It's another event to push to push ourselves before the highlight of 2019 which will be the Island Games - we could have two European Championships before then.

"This year, the women probably aren't going to medal with a few of the stronger players missing, but if we can get another keen player out there the girls will do OK and gain valuable experience."