World Squash Championships: Nick Matthew & Tesni Evans lose quarter-final matches

Nick Matthew won the World Squash Championships in 2010, 2011 and 2013

World Squash Championships Venue: National Squash Centre (Manchester) and Manchester Central Dates: 8-17 December Qualifiers and all rounds to last 16 at National Squash centre (8-13 Dec). Quarter-finals onwards at Manchester Central (14-17 Dec)

England's Nick Matthew and Wales' Tesni Evans have both been knocked out of the World Squash Championships after losing in the quarter-finals in Manchester.

British number one Matthew, the fifth seed, lost 7-11 6-11 11-5 6-11 to third seed Mohamed ElShorbagy of Egypt.

Matthew, 37, a three-time champion, was playing in his final World Open, having announced he will retire from the sport after the Commonwealth Games in April.

Evans, 25, lost her match 9-11 7-11 9-11 to Egyptian Nour El Tayeb.

Elsewhere, Egypt's top women's seed Nour El Sherbini beat compatriot Nouran Gohar 11-7 11-3 11-4 to reach the semi-finals, while in the men's draw French top seed Gregory Gaultier beat New Zealand's Paul Coll 11-6 11-5 11-4 to reach the last four.