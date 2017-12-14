Tesni Evans confident for World Squash Championship quarter-final

Tesni Evans (background) beat Laura Massaro 11-5 11-8 9-11 13-11 in the second round

Tesni Evans is full of confidence ahead of her World Squash Championship quarter-final on Thursday.

She faces Egypt's eighth seed Nour El Tayeb in Manchester, having knocked out former world champion Laura Massaro in the previous round.

"I'm really looking forward to it," said the 25-year-old Welsh player.

"We're pretty much the same age, we grew up playing juniors together and we've played a couple of times this year with one win each."

Evans was seeded 16th and is the lowest ranked player remaining in the tournament, but says that having got this far she has no need to be overawed.

"Being in the quarter-finals it would be stupid not to believe in myself," Evans said.

"But in the last eight here you're pretty much talking about the best players in the world and they're all... playing really good squash.

"It's going to be the hardest thing to do, but if I don't believe I can go as far as as I can there's no point in me giving it a good go."