World Squash Championship: Britain's Sarah-Jane Perry beaten again by Joelle King

  • From the section Squash
Sarah-Jane Perry has still to beat Joelle King in tournament play
Perry won three games in a row to beat Nicole David to the Netsuite Open title this year

Britain's Sarah-Jane Perry missed out on a place in the World Championship quarter-finals as she lost 3-1 to Joelle King of New Zealand.

Seventh seed Perry, the 27-year-old British number two, had lost all four previous meetings with ninth seed King.

King surged 9-0 ahead and took the first game 11-1, but Perry won the next 11-6 and went 6-1 up in the third.

However, King took it 14-12 and won the next 11-6 to seal victory in 54 minutes and reach her second quarter-final.

Perry afterwards lamented her inability to convert the two game balls she had in the third set to go 2-1 up.

"Absolutely gutted to lose today. After an awful start, left everything out there and that's all I can ever do. Sport has small margins and I was the wrong side of them today," she said on Twitter.

Britain's Victoria Lust, the 15th seed, was also beaten at the last-16 stage, losing 3-1 to former finalist Raneem El Welily of Egypt, who won in 42 minutes.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired