World Squash Championship: Britain's Sarah-Jane Perry beaten again by Joelle King

Britain's Sarah-Jane Perry missed out on a place in the World Championship quarter-finals as she lost 3-1 to Joelle King of New Zealand.

Seventh seed Perry, the 27-year-old British number two, had lost all four previous meetings with ninth seed King.

King surged 9-0 ahead and took the first game 11-1, but Perry won the next 11-6 and went 6-1 up in the third.

However, King took it 14-12 and won the next 11-6 to seal victory in 54 minutes and reach her second quarter-final.

Perry afterwards lamented her inability to convert the two game balls she had in the third set to go 2-1 up.

"Absolutely gutted to lose today. After an awful start, left everything out there and that's all I can ever do. Sport has small margins and I was the wrong side of them today," she said on Twitter.

Britain's Victoria Lust, the 15th seed, was also beaten at the last-16 stage, losing 3-1 to former finalist Raneem El Welily of Egypt, who won in 42 minutes.