Squash World Team Championship: England beat Australia to reach final

Three-time world champion Nick Matthew is set to retire at the end of the coming season

Defending champions England beat Australia to reach the final of the Squash Men's World Team Championships in Marseille.

England won 3-0 with Daryl Selby, former world number one Nick Matthew and James Willstrop all coming out on top in their match-ups.

Top seeds Egypt await England in Sunday's final after they beat surprise semi-finalists Hong Kong.

England have reached the final of the tournament eight times, winning five.