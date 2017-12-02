Squash World Team Championship: England beat Australia to reach final

  • From the section Squash
Nick Matthew
Three-time world champion Nick Matthew is set to retire at the end of the coming season

Defending champions England beat Australia to reach the final of the Squash Men's World Team Championships in Marseille.

England won 3-0 with Daryl Selby, former world number one Nick Matthew and James Willstrop all coming out on top in their match-ups.

Top seeds Egypt await England in Sunday's final after they beat surprise semi-finalists Hong Kong.

England have reached the final of the tournament eight times, winning five.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

World Cup 2018 draw

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired