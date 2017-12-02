Squash World Team Championship: England beat Australia to reach final
Defending champions England beat Australia to reach the final of the Squash Men's World Team Championships in Marseille.
England won 3-0 with Daryl Selby, former world number one Nick Matthew and James Willstrop all coming out on top in their match-ups.
Top seeds Egypt await England in Sunday's final after they beat surprise semi-finalists Hong Kong.
England have reached the final of the tournament eight times, winning five.