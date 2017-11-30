World Team Squash Championship: England and Scotland reach quarter-finals

From the section

Three-time world champion Nick Matthew is set to retire at the end of the coming season

England and Scotland have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Men's World Team Championships in Marseille.

Victories for former world number one Nick Matthew, James Willstrop and Adrian Waller meant defending champions England beat Switzerland 3-0.

They will now face India in the last eight.

Scotland set up a meeting with Egypt by beating Malaysia 2-1, with Douglas Kempsell and Greg Lobban victorious.

Wales were beaten 3-0 by hosts France, who go on to play Hong Kong.

New Zealand face Australia in the other quarter-final, with all matches to take place on Friday.