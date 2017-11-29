World Team Squash Championship: England men reach last 16

James Willstrop has won the World Team Squash Championship three times with England

England have progressed to the last 16 of the Men's World Team Squash Championship in Marseille.

The defending champions beat Argentina 3-0 in their opening match before also seeing off Finland by the same score to top their group.

Wales and Scotland play their final group games on Wednesday still hoping to progress after defeats in their opening ties.

Wales play the Czech Republic and Scotland face Jamaica.

England trio James Willstrop, Daryl Selby and Nick Matthew secured their win over Argentina, while Adrian Waller came in for Matthew in the victory over Finland.

Their last-16 tie will take place on Thursday.