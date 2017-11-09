Commonwealth Games 2018: Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban target squash gold

Lobban is looking forward to his second experience of the Commonwealth Games

Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban are aiming for further success in Australia after their Commonwealth Games places were confirmed.

The Scottish duo, both from the Black Isle, won World Doubles Championship gold in Darwin in 2016.

And the pair are targeting top spot once more on the Gold Coast next April.

"To get selected early on, we can really focus on what we need to do to try and get that medal, hopefully the gold one," said Clyne.

"We know each other's games really well and get on really well, so the partnership seems to be working.

"We've both got experience of the Games. It can be a bit overwhelming because it's so huge.

"For squash, it's the main thing and I can't wait."

Lobban, 25, described his experience at Glasgow 2014 as the "best of his life", adding: "This time, I'll be able to prepare a bit better and deal with the attention and publicity."

The duo collected silver at this year's World Doubles Championship in Manchester, following a lengthy lay-off for Lobban with a hamstring injury.

Australia's Ryan Cuskelly and Cameron Pilley won the event, with partnerships from England and New Zealand losing in the semi-finals, underlining how stiff the Gold Coast competition will be.

Lobban made the last 16 of the singles and the quarter-finals of the doubles at Glasgow 2014.

Clyne, 31, is determined to reach the podium next year, having finished fourth in the men's doubles in Glasgow and at Delhi 2010.

Further selections for the Scottish squash squad are scheduled to be announced in February.