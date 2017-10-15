US Open: Ali Farag and Nour El Tayeb win titles on same day

Ali Farag and Nour El Tayeb got married in 2016

US Open squash champions Ali Farag and Nour El Tayeb are the first married couple in sporting history to win the same major sports title on the same day.

El Tayeb, 24, beat Raneem El Welily 3-2 in the women's final on Saturday.

A few hours later, Farag, 25, beat Mohamed El Shorbagy 3-0 in the men's final.

These are the first major World Series titles for the Egyptian couple, who got married last year.

"When I finished my match, I just wanted to watch him and I was so nervous," said El Tayeb.

"It's a dream - I see him every day working hard so it feels really special that both of our first World Series titles happen to be together."

Farag added: "We couldn't have asked for a better week and I hope it's the first of many to come together."