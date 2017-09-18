BBC Sport - Nick Matthew says he will 'always be involved in squash'

I'm addicted to squash - Matthew

  • From the section Squash

Three-time world champion Nick Matthew says he will always be involved in squash, after announcing he will retire at the end of the season.

READ MORE: Nick Matthew: Three-time world squash champion to retire

Top videos

Video

I'm addicted to squash - Matthew

  • From the section Squash
Video

Why is Raiders' Marshawn Lynch so happy?

Video

'Where are Wigan? League One' - Pochettino on priorities

Video

Is Fran Kirby any good at 'kerby'?

Video

Gurley's unbelievable hurdle among NFL plays of the week

Audio

Why would anyone be a football manager? - Flintoff

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Scoreline flattered Man Utd - Mourinho

Video

Relive dramatic finish to Champions League Darts final

  • From the section Darts
Video

Chelsea disciplinary record not an issue - Conte

Video

Watch: Somersaults in the Sky

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots Surrey Heath and Borders
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired