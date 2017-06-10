Dubai World Series Finals: England's Laura Massaro defends title
England's Laura Massaro defeated world champion Nour El Sherbini to defend her Dubai World Series Finals title.
World number four Massaro, 33, won 11-8 12-10 11-5 in 35 minutes to become the second woman to win the title twice, after Malaysia's Nicol David.
"I'm one of the oldest on Tour and as long as I feel I'm still in contention to win titles, I'm happy," she said.
Compatriot James Willstrop was beaten 12-10 11-9 11-8 by Egypt's Mohamed Elshorbagy in the men's final.
Former world number one Willstrop, who is now ranked sixth, said: "To make the final was a great pleasure. I was loving every minute, apart from losing.
"Full credit to him, he stopped me playing so there are no complaints."