PSA World Series Finals: Englands Laura Massaro & James Willstrop reach Dubai finals

It is the first time since 2012 that two English players have reached the World Series final

England's Laura Massaro and James Willstrop both reached their finals at squash's World Series Finals in Dubai on Friday.

Massaro, the defending champion, defeated Egypt's Nouran Gohar 12-14 12-10 11-7 and will face another Egyptian, world number one Nour El Sherbini, in Saturday's final.

Willstrop beat men's world number one Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt 14-12 11-6.

He takes on Egypt's Mohamed El Shorbagy in the final.

The World Series is the end-of-season championship for both the men's and women's professional tours.

Massaro, 33, said the players had struggled with the schedule, with Friday's evening matches starting at 10pm local time due to Ramadan.

"It's a tough situation for us both," said Massaro, whose match finished past midnight. "It's really late and even though you get up late and do everything you can to recover, your body clock says that you should be in bed and not warming up for a squash match."

Willstrop, the world number six, has reached the final of the World Series Finals for the first time in his 17-year career.

"I'm 33, I've had time out like a few of us have, but I'm not taking it for granted that I'll be able to get back to where I was when I was 29, it's not that simple," said the Yorkshireman.