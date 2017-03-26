BBC Sport - British Open squash: Laura Massaro wins second British Open, as Matthew loses final
Massaro wins second British Open, as Matthew loses final
- From the section Squash
Laura Massaro beat compatriot Sarah-Jane Perry to become the first English woman for 66 years to win a second British Open title.
There was no English double as Nick Matthew lost the men's final 8-11 11-7 11-3 11-3 to France's Gregory Gaultier.
British Open squash - Laura Massaro beats Sarah-Jane Perry, Nick Matthew loses to Gregory Gaultier
