Laura Massaro beat compatriot Sarah-Jane Perry to become the first English woman for 66 years to win a second British Open title.

Massaro, 33, won the final in Hull 11-8 11-8 6-11 11-6 to reclaim the title she first won in 2013.

Nick Matthew could not make it an English double as he lost 8-11 11-7 11-3 11-3 to Frenchman Gregory Gaultier in the men's final.

