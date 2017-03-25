British Open squash: Laura Massaro, Sarah-Jane Perry & Nick Matthew into finals

Matthew (right) won his third and most recent British Open title in 2012

Laura Massaro, Sarah-Jane Perry and Nick Matthew produced superb performances to give England three of the four finalists at the British Open.

Massaro will take on Perry in the first all-English women's final since 1991 after beating top seed Nour El Sherbini of Egypt 5-11 7-11 11-5 11-3 11-6.

Perry then upset Malaysia's five-time champion and sixth seed Nicol David 11-8 7-11 13-11 11-7.

Matthew beat Egypt's top seed Mohamed Elshorbagy 11-8 11-8 8-11 11-5.

He will face Frenchman Gregory Gaultier in Sunday's final in Hull after the third seed led 11-9 when Egypt's Ramy Ashour retired.

Fifth seed and 2013 winner Massaro looked to be heading out when she trailed reigning champion El Sherbini by two games.

However, the 33-year-old from Chorley fought back to win in 63 minutes - reversing last year's World final, when she lost to the same opponent from two games up.

"I'm just proud of myself that I lived to see another day," she told PSA World Tour. "I'm really pleased, a chance to play again at home. I love coming here. A British Open final is where you want to be."

Perry, seeded seventh, was playing in her first British Open semi-final but led from the front against eight-time world champion David.

"I'm really proud of the way I fought, even when it was really tight, and I'll just be trying to do the same again tomorrow," said the 26-year-old from Birmingham.

"There's no pressure on me. I'm not just here to make up the numbers, I'm here to try and win these tournaments."

Matthew, from Sheffield, is closing in on a fourth world title after a brilliant win over Elshorbagy, who had been hoping to claim his third successive British Open.

"I was trying not to let the adrenaline get to me, I could feel my heart beating through my head knowing the crowd were cheering," said the 36-year-old.

"I felt him wavering at the end which gave me belief."