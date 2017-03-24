British Open squash: Laura Massaro & Nick Matthew reach semi-finals
England's Laura Massaro and Nick Matthew are both through to the semi-finals of the British Open in Hull.
Massaro, the fifth seed and 2013 champion, beat Egypt's third seed Raneem el Welily 11-3 13-15 11-6 11-6.
Sarah-Jane Perry could join her compatriot in the semis when she plays Australia's Donna Urquhart on Friday.
In the men's draw, two-time champion and fourth seed Matthew saw off Egyptian eighth seed Tarek Momen 11-9 10-12 11-6 7-11 11-6.
Matthew next faces top seed Mohamed Elshorbagy, who was in trouble when he trailed fellow Egyptian Ali Farag in the fourth game, but recovered to win 11-8 9-11 8-11 12-10 11-5.
Massaro, 33, goes on to face Egypt's top seed and reigning champion Nour el Sherbini in a repeat of of last year's World Championships final, which the Egyptian won from 0-2 down.
"It was a big quarter-final," Massaro told the PSA World Tour. "It always feels like a big match when you play Raneem, it definitely felt bigger than a quarter-final."
El Sherbini, 21, beat England's 13th seed Emily Whitlock 11-3 11-4 11-4 in the first of the quarter-finals.
|British Open seeds
|MEN
|WOMEN
|1. Mohamed Elshorbagy (Egypt)
|1. Nour El Sherbini (Egypt)
|2. Karim Abdel Gawad (Egypt)
|2. Camille Serme (France)
|3. Gregory Gaultier (France)
|3. Raneem El Welily (Egypt)
|4. Nick Matthew (England)
|4. Nouran Gohar (Egypt)
|5. Ramy Ashour (Egypt)
|5. Laura Massaro (England)
|6. Marwan Elshorbagy (Egypt)
|6. Nicol David (Malaysia)
|7. Ali Farag (Egypt)
|7. Sarah-Jane Perry (England)
|8. Tarek Momen (Egypt)
|8. Alison Waters (England)