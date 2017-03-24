British Open squash: Laura Massaro & Nick Matthew reach semi-finals

Laura Massaro faces a repeat of last year's World Championships final in the semis

England's Laura Massaro and Nick Matthew are both through to the semi-finals of the British Open in Hull.

Massaro, the fifth seed and 2013 champion, beat Egypt's third seed Raneem el Welily 11-3 13-15 11-6 11-6.

Sarah-Jane Perry could join her compatriot in the semis when she plays Australia's Donna Urquhart on Friday.

In the men's draw, two-time champion and fourth seed Matthew saw off Egyptian eighth seed Tarek Momen 11-9 10-12 11-6 7-11 11-6.

Matthew next faces top seed Mohamed Elshorbagy, who was in trouble when he trailed fellow Egyptian Ali Farag in the fourth game, but recovered to win 11-8 9-11 8-11 12-10 11-5.

Massaro, 33, goes on to face Egypt's top seed and reigning champion Nour el Sherbini in a repeat of of last year's World Championships final, which the Egyptian won from 0-2 down.

"It was a big quarter-final," Massaro told the PSA World Tour. "It always feels like a big match when you play Raneem, it definitely felt bigger than a quarter-final."

El Sherbini, 21, beat England's 13th seed Emily Whitlock 11-3 11-4 11-4 in the first of the quarter-finals.