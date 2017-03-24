British Open squash: Laura Massaro & Nick Matthew reach semi-finals

Laura Massaro
Laura Massaro faces a repeat of last year's World Championships final in the semis

England's Laura Massaro and Nick Matthew are both through to the semi-finals of the British Open in Hull.

Massaro, the fifth seed and 2013 champion, beat Egypt's third seed Raneem el Welily 11-3 13-15 11-6 11-6.

Sarah-Jane Perry could join her compatriot in the semis when she plays Australia's Donna Urquhart on Friday.

In the men's draw, two-time champion and fourth seed Matthew saw off Egyptian eighth seed Tarek Momen 11-9 10-12 11-6 7-11 11-6.

Matthew next faces top seed Mohamed Elshorbagy, who was in trouble when he trailed fellow Egyptian Ali Farag in the fourth game, but recovered to win 11-8 9-11 8-11 12-10 11-5.

Massaro, 33, goes on to face Egypt's top seed and reigning champion Nour el Sherbini in a repeat of of last year's World Championships final, which the Egyptian won from 0-2 down.

"It was a big quarter-final," Massaro told the PSA World Tour. "It always feels like a big match when you play Raneem, it definitely felt bigger than a quarter-final."

El Sherbini, 21, beat England's 13th seed Emily Whitlock 11-3 11-4 11-4 in the first of the quarter-finals.

British Open seeds
MENWOMEN
1. Mohamed Elshorbagy (Egypt)1. Nour El Sherbini (Egypt)
2. Karim Abdel Gawad (Egypt)2. Camille Serme (France)
3. Gregory Gaultier (France)3. Raneem El Welily (Egypt)
4. Nick Matthew (England)4. Nouran Gohar (Egypt)
5. Ramy Ashour (Egypt)5. Laura Massaro (England)
6. Marwan Elshorbagy (Egypt)6. Nicol David (Malaysia)
7. Ali Farag (Egypt)7. Sarah-Jane Perry (England)
8. Tarek Momen (Egypt)8. Alison Waters (England)

