British Open squash: Laura Massaro through to quarter-finals

Massaro won the title in 2013 and finished runner-up in 2014 and 2015

Former champion Laura Massaro is through to the last eight of the British Open after a comfortable win over Egyptian qualifier Mayar Hany.

The English player, seeded fifth, won 11-5 11-1 11-9 in Hull as she looks to repeat her tournament win of 2013.

Thirteenth seed Emily Whitlock upset eighth seed Alison Waters 11-4 11-7 11-9 in an all-English last-16 contest.

Compatriot Nick Matthew plays German Simon Rosner in the men's second round later on Wednesday.

Matthew, 36, is seeded fourth and trying to win his third British Open title and first since 2012.

Massaro, 33, a former squash world number one, recovered from falling 4-1 down early on, saying: "She came out quite attacking and it took me a few rallies to calm things down.

"I needed to get some longer rallies into the game and I just tried to get on the volley, take the ball early and just keep the pace really high."

Whitlock, the world number 15, is through to the quarter-finals for the first time, and said: "I just didn't think I'd win, I'm pretty chuffed about it.

"I've beaten Alison once before in practice but it's never the same, tournament wins are just amazing."